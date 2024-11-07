Expert Ratings For KeyCorp

In the last three months, 14 analysts have published ratings on KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY), offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 4 7 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 3 0 0 2M Ago 0 2 1 0 0 3M Ago 2 1 2 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $18.5, a high estimate of $20.00, and a low estimate of $17.00. Observing a 5.71% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $17.50.

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive KeyCorp is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Keith Horowitz Citigroup Announces Neutral $19.00 - Erika Najarian UBS Raises Neutral $18.00 $17.00 Peter Winter DA Davidson Raises Buy $20.00 $19.00 Jason Goldberg Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $19.00 $16.00 Gerard Cassidy RBC Capital Raises Outperform $18.00 $17.00 David George Baird Lowers Neutral $17.00 $18.00 John Pancari Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $20.00 $18.50 David Chiaverini Wedbush Raises Neutral $18.00 $17.00 David Konrad Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Maintains Outperform $18.00 $18.00 Ken Usdin Jefferies Raises Buy $19.00 $18.00 Manan Gosalia Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $20.00 $18.00 Gerard Cassidy RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $17.00 $17.00 Keith Horowitz Citigroup Raises Buy $19.00 $18.00 David Chiaverini Wedbush Raises Neutral $17.00 $16.00

Unveiling the Story Behind KeyCorp

With assets of over $180 billion, Ohio-based KeyCorp's bank footprint spans 16 states, but it is predominantly concentrated in its two largest markets: Ohio and New York. KeyCorp is primarily focused on serving middle-market commercial clients through a hybrid community/corporate bank model.

KeyCorp's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, KeyCorp faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -56.53% in revenue growth as of 30 September, 2024. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: KeyCorp's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -69.47%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): KeyCorp's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of -3.35%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): KeyCorp's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of -0.24%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: KeyCorp's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 1.26.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

