Expert Ratings For Jacobs Solutions

Across the recent three months, 4 analysts have shared their insights on Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J), expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 2 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $153.5, along with a high estimate of $166.00 and a low estimate of $139.00. This current average has increased by 3.81% from the previous average price target of $147.87.

A clear picture of Jacobs Solutions's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Andrew Wittmann Baird Raises Outperform $149.00 $147.00 Andrew Kaplowitz Citigroup Raises Buy $166.00 $138.60 Jamie Cook Truist Securities Lowers Hold $139.00 $158.00 Brian Gesuale Raymond James Announces Outperform $160.00 -

Jacobs Solutions is a global provider of engineering, design, procurement, construction, and maintenance services as well as cyber engineering and security solutions. The firm serves industrial, commercial, and government clients in a wide variety of sectors, including water, transportation, healthcare, technology, and chemicals. Jacobs Solutions employs approximately 60,000 workers. The company generated $16.4 billion in revenue and $1.3 billion in adjusted operating income in fiscal 2023.

Understanding the Numbers: Jacobs Solutions's Finances

Market Capitalization: Exceeding industry standards, the company's market capitalization places it above industry average in size relative to peers. This emphasizes its significant scale and robust market position.

Revenue Growth: Jacobs Solutions displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 1.07%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Jacobs Solutions's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 3.47%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Jacobs Solutions's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 2.22%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Jacobs Solutions's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of 0.98%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: Jacobs Solutions's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.54, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

