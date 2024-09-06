Expert Ratings For Intra-Cellular Therapies

In the latest quarter, 16 analysts provided ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI), showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 6 7 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 3 2 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 3 3 1 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Intra-Cellular Therapies, presenting an average target of $97.06, a high estimate of $130.00, and a low estimate of $74.00. Marking an increase of 3.26%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $94.00.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Intra-Cellular Therapies is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Charles Duncan Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $92.00 $68.00 Jessica Fye JP Morgan Raises Overweight $81.00 $79.00 Brian Abrahams RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $106.00 $107.00 Charles Duncan Cantor Fitzgerald Raises Overweight $130.00 $120.00 Ashwani Verma UBS Lowers Neutral $79.00 $83.00 Corinne Jenkins Goldman Sachs Lowers Neutral $74.00 $77.00 Ami Fadia Needham Maintains Buy $100.00 $100.00 Ami Fadia Needham Maintains Buy $100.00 $100.00 Ami Fadia Needham Raises Buy $100.00 $94.00 Ashwani Verma UBS Lowers Neutral $83.00 $85.00 Brian Abrahams RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $103.00 $103.00 Graig Suvannavejh Mizuho Raises Buy $100.00 $96.00 Sumant Kulkarni Canaccord Genuity Raises Buy $113.00 $107.00 Ami Fadia Needham Raises Buy $94.00 $90.00 Charles Duncan Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $120.00 $120.00 Jessica Fye JP Morgan Raises Overweight $78.00 $75.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Intra-Cellular Therapies. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Intra-Cellular Therapies compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

To gain a panoramic view of Intra-Cellular Therapies's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Intra-Cellular Therapies analyst ratings.

Unveiling the Story Behind Intra-Cellular Therapies

Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc is a biopharmaceutical company that develops novel drugs for treating diseases of the central nervous system. The company is focused on the delivery and clinical development of small-molecule drugs that address needs in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders. Intra-Cellular maintains proprietary chemistry platforms to develop drugs for neurodegenerative diseases. The company's business segment is discovering and developing drugs for the treatment of neurological and psychiatric disorders.

A Deep Dive into Intra-Cellular Therapies's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Intra-Cellular Therapies showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 46.44% as of 30 June, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Intra-Cellular Therapies's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -10.06%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -1.86%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Intra-Cellular Therapies's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -1.57%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, Intra-Cellular Therapies adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for ITCI

Date Firm Action From To Mar 2022 SVB Leerink Maintains Outperform Feb 2022 Needham Maintains Buy Feb 2022 Goldman Sachs Initiates Coverage On Buy

View More Analyst Ratings for ITCI

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.