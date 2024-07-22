Expert Ratings For Interpublic Gr of Cos

Across the recent three months, 4 analysts have shared their insights on Interpublic Gr of Cos (NYSE:IPG), expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 1 1 1 0 Last 30D 0 0 0 1 0 1M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $33.0, with a high estimate of $37.00 and a low estimate of $28.00. This current average represents a 6.38% decrease from the previous average price target of $35.25.

The perception of Interpublic Gr of Cos by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Benjamin Swinburne Morgan Stanley Lowers Underweight $28.00 $34.00 Alexia Quadrani JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $36.00 $37.00 Adrien de Saint Hilaire B of A Securities Lowers Buy $37.00 $38.00 Steven Cahall Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $31.00 $32.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Interpublic Gr of Cos. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Interpublic Gr of Cos compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Interpublic Gr of Cos's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Interpublic Group is among the world's largest advertising holding companies based on annual revenue. It provides traditional advertising services along with digital and other services such as public relations through various acquisitions. IPG has made these services available in over 100 countries. The company generates about 65% of revenue in the US and 17% in the UK and Europe.

Market Capitalization: Boasting an elevated market capitalization, the company surpasses industry averages. This signals substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Interpublic Gr of Cos's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 31 March, 2024, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -1.0%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Communication Services sector.

Net Margin: Interpublic Gr of Cos's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 4.42%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Interpublic Gr of Cos's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 2.84%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Interpublic Gr of Cos's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 0.6%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Interpublic Gr of Cos's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 1.21. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

