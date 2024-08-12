Expert Ratings For Intellia Therapeutics

In the last three months, 7 analysts have published ratings on Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA), offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 5 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 2 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Intellia Therapeutics and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $71.0, accompanied by a high estimate of $120.00 and a low estimate of $54.00. A 2.35% drop is evident in the current average compared to the previous average price target of $72.71.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

A clear picture of Intellia Therapeutics's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Brian Cheng JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $55.00 $61.00 Luca Issi RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $54.00 $60.00 Whitney Ijem Canaccord Genuity Maintains Buy $73.00 $73.00 Rick Bienkowski Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $65.00 $65.00 Joon Lee Truist Securities Maintains Buy $120.00 $120.00 Rick Bienkowski Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $65.00 $65.00 Rick Bienkowski Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $65.00 $65.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Intellia Therapeutics. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Intellia Therapeutics compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Intellia Therapeutics's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Intellia Therapeutics's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Get to Know Intellia Therapeutics Better

Intellia Therapeutics is a gene editing company focused on the development of Crispr/Cas9-based therapeutics. Crispr/Cas9 stands for Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (Crispr)/Crispr-associated protein 9 (Cas9), which is a revolutionary technology for precisely altering specific sequences of genomic DNA. Intellia is focused on using this technology to treat genetically defined diseases. It's evaluating multiple gene editing approaches using in vivo and ex vivo therapies to address diseases with high unmet medical needs, including ATTR amyloidosis, hereditary angioedema, sickle cell disease, and immuno-oncology. Intellia has formed collaborations with several companies to advance its pipeline, including narrow-moat Regeneron and wide-moat Novartis.

Intellia Therapeutics's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Intellia Therapeutics's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 30 June, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -48.82% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Intellia Therapeutics's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -2112.62%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Intellia Therapeutics's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -14.64%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Intellia Therapeutics's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of -11.99%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: Intellia Therapeutics's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.11.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

