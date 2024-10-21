Expert Ratings For Impinj

Across the recent three months, 8 analysts have shared their insights on Impinj (NASDAQ:PI), expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 5 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 3 3 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $207.5, a high estimate of $260.00, and a low estimate of $175.00. Marking an increase of 12.77%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $184.00.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

The standing of Impinj among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Christopher Rolland Susquehanna Raises Positive $260.00 $215.00 Harsh Kumar Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $225.00 $180.00 Troy Jensen Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $205.00 $205.00 Troy Jensen Lake Street Raises Buy $190.00 $155.00 Mark Lipacis Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $205.00 $172.00 Scott Searle Roth MKM Raises Buy $175.00 $145.00 Troy Jensen Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $205.00 $205.00 James Ricchiuti Needham Maintains Buy $195.00 $195.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Impinj. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Impinj compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Impinj's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

For valuable insights into Impinj's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Impinj analyst ratings.

Unveiling the Story Behind Impinj

Impinj Inc operates a platform that enables wireless connectivity to everyday items by delivering each item's identity, location, and authenticity to business and consumer applications. Its platform includes endpoint integrated circuits (ICs) product, a miniature radios-on-a-chip, which attach to and identify their host items; and connectivity layer that comprises readers, gateways, and reader ICs to wirelessly identify, locate, authenticate, and engage endpoints via RAIN, as well as provide power to and communicate bidirectionally with endpoint ICs. Geographically, the company has a business presence in the Americas, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East and Africa, of which key revenue is derived from the operations in the Asia Pacific region.

Impinj's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Impinj's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 19.2%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Impinj's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 9.72% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Impinj's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 9.82%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Impinj's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 2.32%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Impinj's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 2.51. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for PI

Date Firm Action From To Jan 2022 Canaccord Genuity Maintains Buy Jan 2022 Needham Maintains Buy Dec 2021 Jefferies Initiates Coverage On Buy

View More Analyst Ratings for PI

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.