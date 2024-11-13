Expert Ratings For Home Depot

In the preceding three months, 23 analysts have released ratings for Home Depot (NYSE:HD), presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 10 7 6 0 0 Last 30D 1 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 4 5 3 0 0 2M Ago 4 1 2 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 1 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Home Depot and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $434.3, accompanied by a high estimate of $466.00 and a low estimate of $360.00. This current average reflects an increase of 10.62% from the previous average price target of $392.60.

The standing of Home Depot among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Elizabeth Suzuki B of A Securities Raises Buy $450.00 $425.00 David Bellinger Mizuho Raises Outperform $440.00 $435.00 Joseph Feldman Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Outperform $455.00 $455.00 Steven Shemesh RBC Capital Raises Sector Perform $413.00 $363.00 W. Andrew Carter Stifel Raises Hold $400.00 $375.00 Joseph Feldman Telsey Advisory Group Raises Outperform $455.00 $360.00 Scot Ciccarelli Truist Securities Raises Buy $459.00 $455.00 Zachary Fadem Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $430.00 $400.00 Seth Sigman Barclays Raises Overweight $420.00 $372.00 Max Rakhlenko TD Cowen Raises Buy $460.00 $440.00 Michael Baker DA Davidson Raises Buy $466.00 $430.00 Dean Rosenblum Bernstein Announces Market Perform $451.00 - Simeon Gutman Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $450.00 $380.00 Scot Ciccarelli Truist Securities Raises Buy $455.00 $395.00 Laura Champine Loop Capital Raises Buy $460.00 $360.00 Steven Forbes Guggenheim Raises Buy $450.00 $390.00 Chuck Grom Gordon Haskett Announces Buy $450.00 - Peter Keith Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $455.00 $387.00 Timothy Horan Oppenheimer Raises Perform $400.00 $345.00 Karen Short Melius Research Announces Buy $420.00 - Laura Champine Loop Capital Raises Hold $360.00 $330.00 Joseph Feldman Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Market Perform $360.00 $360.00 Michael Baker DA Davidson Raises Buy $430.00 $395.00

Unveiling the Story Behind Home Depot

Home Depot is the world's largest home improvement specialty retailer, operating more than 2,300 warehouse-format stores offering more than 30,000 products in store and 1 million products online in the US, Canada, and Mexico. Its stores offer numerous building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and decor products and provide various services, including home improvement installation services and tool and equipment rentals. The acquisition of Interline Brands in 2015 allowed Home Depot to enter the MRO business, which has been expanded through the tie-up with HD Supply (2020). The additions of the Company Store brought textiles to the lineup, and Redi Carpet added multifamily flooring, while the recent tie-up with SRS will help grow professional demand.

Understanding the Numbers: Home Depot's Finances

Market Capitalization Highlights: Above the industry average, the company's market capitalization signifies a significant scale, indicating strong confidence and market prominence.

Revenue Growth: Home Depot displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 31 July, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 0.6%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Home Depot's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 10.56%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Home Depot's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 146.19%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Home Depot's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 5.18% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 14.62, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

