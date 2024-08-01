Expert Ratings For Holley

6 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Holley (NYSE:HLLY) over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 3 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 3 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $7.92, a high estimate of $12.00, and a low estimate of $6.50. This current average has decreased by 4.92% from the previous average price target of $8.33.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

The standing of Holley among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Joseph Feldman Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Outperform $6.50 $6.50 Brian McNamara Canaccord Genuity Maintains Buy $8.00 $8.00 Brian McNamara Canaccord Genuity Maintains Buy $8.00 $8.00 John Lawrence Benchmark Maintains Buy $12.00 $12.00 Joseph Feldman Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Outperform $6.50 $6.50 Joseph Feldman Telsey Advisory Group Lowers Outperform $6.50 $9.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Holley. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Holley compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Holley's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Unveiling the Story Behind Holley

Holley Inc is a designer, marketer, and manufacturer of high-performance automotive aftermarket products, featuring a portfolio of iconic brands serving the car and truck industry. It offers a diversified line of performance automotive products including fuel injection systems, tuners, exhaust products, carburetors, safety equipment and various other performance automotive products. The Company's products are designed to enhance street, off-road, recreational and competitive vehicle performance through increased horsepower, torque and drivability. The company's brands include Holley, APR, MSD and Flowmaster, among others. It derives revenue from the U.S. and Italy, of which prime revenue is derived from the U.S.

Financial Milestones: Holley's Journey

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Holley's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 31 March, 2024, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -7.88%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 2.35%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Holley's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 0.84%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Holley's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.31%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, Holley faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

