Expert Ratings For Helmerich & Payne

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) has been analyzed by 4 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 0 3 0 1 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 1

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $36.75, along with a high estimate of $41.00 and a low estimate of $33.00. Experiencing a 10.91% decline, the current average is now lower than the previous average price target of $41.25.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

The standing of Helmerich & Payne among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Keith Mackey RBC Capital Lowers Sector Perform $41.00 $44.00 David Anderson Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $39.00 $42.00 Scott Gruber Citigroup Lowers Neutral $33.00 $41.00 Neil Mehta Goldman Sachs Lowers Sell $34.00 $38.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Helmerich & Payne. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Helmerich & Payne compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Helmerich & Payne's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Helmerich & Payne's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

About Helmerich & Payne

Helmerich & Payne maintains one of the largest fleets of land drilling rigs in the US. The company's FlexRig line is the leading choice to drill horizontal wells for production of US tight oil and gas. H&P is present in nearly every major US shale play and has a small but growing presence internationally.

Helmerich & Payne's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is above the industry average, indicating that it is relatively larger in size compared to peers. This may suggest a higher level of investor confidence and market recognition.

Revenue Challenges: Helmerich & Payne's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 30 June, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -3.62%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Energy sector.

Net Margin: Helmerich & Payne's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 12.54% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Helmerich & Payne's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 3.09%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.96%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, Helmerich & Payne adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

