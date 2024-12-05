Expert Ratings For Healthpeak Properties

Across the recent three months, 7 analysts have shared their insights on Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC), expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 5 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 2 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 2 1 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $25.14, a high estimate of $28.00, and a low estimate of $23.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 7.3% increase from the previous average price target of $23.43.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

The standing of Healthpeak Properties among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Vikram Malhotra Mizuho Lowers Outperform $24.00 $25.00 Michael Carroll RBC Capital Raises Outperform $26.00 $25.00 Amanda Sweitzer Baird Raises Outperform $25.00 $24.00 Omotayo Okusanya Deutsche Bank Raises Buy $28.00 $20.00 Connor Siversky Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $23.00 $22.00 James Kammert Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $26.00 $25.00 Nicholas Yulico Scotiabank Raises Sector Outperform $24.00 $23.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Healthpeak Properties. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Healthpeak Properties compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Capture valuable insights into Healthpeak Properties's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Healthpeak Properties analyst ratings.

All You Need to Know About Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak owns a diversified healthcare portfolio of approximately 672 in-place properties spread across mainly medical office and life science assets, plus a handful of senior housing, hospital, and skilled nursing/post-acute care assets, as well.

Healthpeak Properties: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization surpasses industry averages, showcasing a dominant size relative to peers and suggesting a strong market position.

Revenue Growth: Healthpeak Properties's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 September, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 24.54%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: Healthpeak Properties's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 12.49%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Healthpeak Properties's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 0.99%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.43%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 1.04.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for DOC

Date Firm Action From To Mar 2022 RBC Capital Maintains Sector Perform Mar 2022 Morgan Stanley Maintains Equal-Weight Feb 2022 Credit Suisse Initiates Coverage On Neutral

View More Analyst Ratings for DOC

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.