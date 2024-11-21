Expert Ratings For Goldman Sachs Gr

14 analysts have shared their evaluations of Goldman Sachs Gr (NYSE:GS) during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 11 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 2 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 8 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Goldman Sachs Gr, revealing an average target of $578.36, a high estimate of $680.00, and a low estimate of $472.00. This current average has increased by 6.57% from the previous average price target of $542.71.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

The perception of Goldman Sachs Gr by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Keith Horowitz Citigroup Raises Neutral $585.00 $485.00 Mike Mayo Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $680.00 $600.00 Chris Kotowski Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $661.00 $614.00 Jason Goldberg Barclays Raises Overweight $588.00 $565.00 Kian Abouhossein JP Morgan Raises Overweight $520.00 $472.00 Glenn Schorr Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $575.00 $520.00 David Konrad Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Outperform $570.00 $555.00 Chris Kotowski Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $614.00 $577.00 Betsy Graseck Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $570.00 $560.00 Ebrahim Poonawala B of A Securities Raises Buy $575.00 $563.00 Devin Ryan JMP Securities Raises Market Outperform $550.00 $525.00 Brennan Hawken UBS Raises Buy $560.00 $550.00 Chris Kotowski Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $577.00 $548.00 Kian Abouhossein JP Morgan Raises Overweight $472.00 $464.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Goldman Sachs Gr. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Goldman Sachs Gr compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Goldman Sachs Gr's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Capture valuable insights into Goldman Sachs Gr's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Goldman Sachs Gr analyst ratings.

Unveiling the Story Behind Goldman Sachs Gr

Goldman Sachs is a leading global investment banking and asset management firm. Approximately 20% of its revenue comes from investment banking, 45% from trading, 20% from asset management and 15% from wealth management and retail financial services. Around 60% of the company's net revenue is generated in the Americas, 15% in Asia, and 25% in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

A Deep Dive into Goldman Sachs Gr's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: With an elevated market capitalization, the company stands out above industry averages, showcasing substantial size and market acknowledgment.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Goldman Sachs Gr's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 7.46% as of 30 September, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Financials sector.

Net Margin: Goldman Sachs Gr's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 21.89%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Goldman Sachs Gr's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 2.59%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Goldman Sachs Gr's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of 0.16%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: Goldman Sachs Gr's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 3.25. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for GS

Date Firm Action From To Feb 2022 Wells Fargo Downgrades Overweight Equal-Weight Feb 2022 Morgan Stanley Maintains Equal-Weight Jan 2022 Odeon Capital Downgrades Buy Hold

View More Analyst Ratings for GS

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provideinvestment advice All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.