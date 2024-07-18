Expert Ratings For Golden Entertainment

4 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 1 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 0 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $39.75, a high estimate of $44.00, and a low estimate of $36.00. A negative shift in sentiment is evident as analysts have decreased the average price target by 7.56%.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Golden Entertainment. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Barry Jonas Truist Securities Lowers Buy $40.00 $43.00 Jordan Bender JMP Securities Lowers Market Outperform $39.00 $42.00 Carlo Santarelli Deutsche Bank Lowers Buy $36.00 $42.00 Barry Jonas Truist Securities Lowers Buy $44.00 $45.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Golden Entertainment. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Golden Entertainment compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Golden Entertainment's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Capture valuable insights into Golden Entertainment's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Golden Entertainment analyst ratings.

If you are interested in following small-capstock newsand performance you can start by tracking it here.

Get to Know Golden Entertainment Better

Golden Entertainment Inc is a U.S. based company that focuses on distributed gaming, casino, and resort operations. Its reportable segments are Nevada Casino Resorts, Nevada Locals Casinos, Nevada Taverns, and Distributed Gaming. The majority of the revenue for the company is generated from its Nevada Casino Resorts segment which is comprised of destination casino resort properties offering a variety of food and beverage outlets, entertainment venues, and other amenities.

A Deep Dive into Golden Entertainment's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Challenges: Golden Entertainment's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 31 March, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -37.4%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 24.11%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Golden Entertainment's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 7.58%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 2.84%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Golden Entertainment's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 1.34, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for GDEN

Date Firm Action From To Feb 2022 Deutsche Bank Maintains Buy Feb 2022 Macquarie Maintains Outperform Oct 2021 JP Morgan Initiates Coverage On Overweight

View More Analyst Ratings for GDEN

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.