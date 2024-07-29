Expert Ratings For Globant

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) has been analyzed by 18 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 8 5 4 0 1 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 5 4 3 0 1

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Globant, presenting an average target of $210.56, a high estimate of $257.00, and a low estimate of $135.00. This current average represents a 12.54% decrease from the previous average price target of $240.75.

A clear picture of Globant's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Divya Goyal Scotiabank Raises Sector Perform $200.00 $190.00 Arvind Ramnani Piper Sandler Maintains Overweight $238.00 $238.00 Ashwin Shirvaikar Citigroup Raises Buy $220.00 $215.00 James Schneider Goldman Sachs Announces Buy $200.00 - Mayank Tandon Needham Maintains Buy $200.00 $200.00 Leonardo Olmos UBS Lowers Buy $230.00 $240.00 Harry Read Redburn Atlantic Announces Sell $135.00 - Dan Dolev Mizuho Lowers Buy $252.00 $279.00 Ashwin Shirvaikar Citigroup Lowers Buy $215.00 $235.00 Bryan Bergin TD Cowen Lowers Buy $220.00 $235.00 Joseph Vafi Canaccord Genuity Lowers Hold $175.00 $230.00 Divya Goyal Scotiabank Lowers Sector Perform $190.00 $200.00 Moshe Katri Wedbush Lowers Outperform $200.00 $250.00 Mayank Tandon Needham Lowers Buy $200.00 $275.00 Thomas Blakey Keybanc Lowers Overweight $220.00 $272.00 Arvind Ramnani Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $238.00 $290.00 Divya Goyal Scotiabank Lowers Sector Perform $200.00 $230.00 Tien-Tsin Huang JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $257.00 $273.00

About Globant

Globant SA is a next-generation IT services company that primarily assists clients with their digital transformation efforts by creating customized software for them. The company was founded in 2003 in Argentina but is currently headquartered in Luxembourg and primarily serves clients in the U.S. and Latin America. Globant's client base is relatively concentrated in the media and entertainment and financial services industries.

Financial Insights: Globant

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Globant's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 31 March, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 20.88%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Globant's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 7.89% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 2.59%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Globant's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 1.67%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Globant's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.13, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

