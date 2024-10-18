Expert Ratings For Global E Online

Global E Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) has been analyzed by 5 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 2 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 2 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Global E Online, revealing an average target of $43.0, a high estimate of $48.00, and a low estimate of $38.00. A decline of 3.15% from the prior average price target is evident in the current average.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

A clear picture of Global E Online's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target James Faucette Morgan Stanley Maintains Equal-Weight $40.00 $40.00 Justin Patterson Keybanc Lowers Overweight $38.00 $40.00 Vivek Arya B of A Securities Lowers Buy $45.00 $47.00 Brent Bracelin Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $44.00 $47.00 Scott Berg Needham Maintains Buy $48.00 $48.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Global E Online. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Global E Online compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Global E Online's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Global E Online

Global E Online Ltd provides e-commerce solutions. The company offers a platform to enable and accelerate global, direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce. The platform was purpose-built for international shoppers to buy seamlessly online and for merchants to sell from, and, anywhere in the world. The company localizes the shopper experience to make international transactions as seamless as domestic ones. The platform increases the conversion of international traffic into sales by removing much of the complexity associated with international e-commerce.

Breaking Down Global E Online's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Global E Online showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 26.03% as of 30 June, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Global E Online's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -13.36%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Global E Online's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -2.54%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -2.01%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Global E Online's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.03.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

