Expert Ratings For Genuine Parts

During the last three months, 6 analysts shared their evaluations of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC), revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 1 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 3 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $157.5, along with a high estimate of $164.00 and a low estimate of $145.00. A negative shift in sentiment is evident as analysts have decreased the average price target by 4.55%.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Genuine Parts is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Christopher Horvers JP Morgan Raises Overweight $162.00 $157.00 Scot Ciccarelli Truist Securities Maintains Buy $164.00 $164.00 Seth Basham Wedbush Lowers Neutral $145.00 $170.00 Greg Melich Evercore ISI Group Lowers In-Line $148.00 $150.00 Kate McShane Goldman Sachs Lowers Neutral $162.00 $166.00 Scot Ciccarelli Truist Securities Lowers Buy $164.00 $183.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Genuine Parts. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Genuine Parts compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Genuine Parts's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Genuine Parts's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Delving into Genuine Parts's Background

Genuine Parts sells aftermarket automotive parts (about 60% of sales) and industrial products (40% of sales) in the United States and internationally. The automotive segment primarily acts as a distributor to its network of 9,800 global retail locations of which about two thirds are independently owned and operated. we estimate Genuine serves around 6,000 retail locations in the US operating under the Napa Auto Parts brand, with about 80% of sales derived from professional customers. Its industrial segment, primarily operating under the Motion banner in the United States, serves as a leading distributor of bearings, power transmission, and other industrial products to more than 200,000 maintenance, repair, and original equipment manufacturer clients.

Genuine Parts: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: With an elevated market capitalization, the company stands out above industry averages, showcasing substantial size and market acknowledgment.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Genuine Parts's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 0.8% as of 30 June, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Consumer Discretionary sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 4.96%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Genuine Parts's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 6.61%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Genuine Parts's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 1.59% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Genuine Parts's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 1.14. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

