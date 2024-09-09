Expert Ratings For Genmab

During the last three months, 11 analysts shared their evaluations of Genmab (NASDAQ:GMAB), revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 10 0 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 4 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 3 0 0 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $48.0, with a high estimate of $50.00 and a low estimate of $31.00. A negative shift in sentiment is evident as analysts have decreased the average price target by 3.81%.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

The standing of Genmab among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Asthika Goonewardene Truist Securities Lowers Buy $50.00 $53.00 Vikram Purohit Morgan Stanley Announces Equal-Weight $31.00 - Raghuram Selvaraju HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $50.00 $50.00 Raghuram Selvaraju HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $50.00 $50.00 Raghuram Selvaraju HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $50.00 $50.00 Raghuram Selvaraju HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $50.00 $50.00 Raghuram Selvaraju HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $50.00 $50.00 Raghuram Selvaraju HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $50.00 $50.00 Kaveri Pohlman BTIG Raises Buy $47.00 $46.00 Raghuram Selvaraju HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $50.00 $50.00 Raghuram Selvaraju HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $50.00 $50.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Genmab. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Genmab compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Genmab's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Genmab's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Get to Know Genmab Better

Genmab is a Copenhagen-based biotechnology company specializing in antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. Genmab's proprietary antibody technologies are DuoBody, HexaBody, DuoHexaBody, and HexElect. Johnson & Johnson partnered with Genmab to create Darzalex, which is regarded as the standard of care for multiple myeloma and is Genmab's leading product. Genmab also has Tepezza for thyroid eye disease (partnered with Horizon), Kesimpta for relapsing multiple sclerosis (partnered with Novartis), Rybrevant (partnered with Johnson & Johnson) for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), Tivdak (partnered with Seagen) for cervical cancer, and Epkinly (partnered with AbbVie) for diffuse large B-cell lymphoma. Genmab has several pipeline candidates targeting other oncologic indications.

Key Indicators: Genmab's Financial Health

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Genmab showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 29.58% as of 30 June, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Genmab's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 26.06%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 4.44%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 3.74%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Genmab's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.03, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

