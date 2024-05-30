Expert Ratings For GE HealthCare Techs

Throughout the last three months, 7 analysts have evaluated GE HealthCare Techs (NASDAQ:GEHC), offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 1 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 3 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $100.14, a high estimate of $110.00, and a low estimate of $86.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 7.1% from the previous average price target of $93.50.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive GE HealthCare Techs. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target David Roman Goldman Sachs Announces Neutral $87.00 - Craig Bijou B of A Securities Lowers Neutral $86.00 $94.00 Anthony Petrone Mizuho Lowers Buy $105.00 $110.00 Anthony Petrone Mizuho Raises Buy $110.00 $96.00 Vijay Kumar Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $100.00 $93.00 Joanne Wuensch Citigroup Raises Buy $103.00 $88.00 David Toung Argus Research Raises Buy $110.00 $80.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to GE HealthCare Techs. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of GE HealthCare Techs compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for GE HealthCare Techs's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Unveiling the Story Behind GE HealthCare Techs

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc is a globally medical technology, pharmaceutical diagnostics, and digital solutions innovator company. It has four operating segments; Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions (PCS), and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics (PDx). It earns a majority of its revenue from the Imaging segment.

GE HealthCare Techs: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining GE HealthCare Techs's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 31 March, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -1.21% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Health Care sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: GE HealthCare Techs's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 8.04%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): GE HealthCare Techs's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 5.14%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): GE HealthCare Techs's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 1.16%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: GE HealthCare Techs's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 1.31, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

