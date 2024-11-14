Expert Ratings For Fulcrum Therapeutics

7 analysts have shared their evaluations of Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 0 6 1 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 5 1 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $4.43, a high estimate of $10.00, and a low estimate of $2.00. This current average has decreased by 63.6% from the previous average price target of $12.17.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

The perception of Fulcrum Therapeutics by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Andrew Fein HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Neutral $4.00 $4.00 Gregory Renza RBC Capital Lowers Sector Perform $4.00 $15.00 Andrew Fein HC Wainwright & Co. Lowers Neutral $4.00 $17.00 Joseph Schwartz Leerink Partners Announces Market Perform $4.00 - Tazeen Ahmad B of A Securities Lowers Underperform $2.00 $10.00 Dae Gon Ha Stifel Lowers Hold $3.00 $22.00 Tazeen Ahmad B of A Securities Raises Neutral $10.00 $5.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Fulcrum Therapeutics. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Fulcrum Therapeutics compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Fulcrum Therapeutics's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

All You Need to Know About Fulcrum Therapeutics

Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The company's programs in clinical development are losmapimod, a small molecule for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy (FSHD) and FTX-6058, a small molecule designed to increase expression of fetal hemoglobin for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies, including beta-thalassemia.

Fulcrum Therapeutics's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Fulcrum Therapeutics's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 8990.91%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 69.26%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 22.74%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 21.03%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.04.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

