Expert Ratings For FTAI Aviation

Throughout the last three months, 15 analysts have evaluated FTAI Aviation (NASDAQ:FTAI), offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 9 6 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 4 4 0 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for FTAI Aviation, presenting an average target of $136.73, a high estimate of $160.00, and a low estimate of $100.00. This current average has increased by 25.44% from the previous average price target of $109.00.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

The standing of FTAI Aviation among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Hillary Cacanando Deutsche Bank Raises Buy $160.00 $125.00 Kristine Liwag Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $148.00 $140.00 Devin Ryan Jefferies Raises Buy $155.00 $140.00 Giuliano Bologna Compass Point Raises Buy $156.00 $118.00 Ken Herbert RBC Capital Raises Outperform $143.00 $120.00 Andre Madrid BTIG Announces Buy $140.00 - Andre Madrid BTIG Announces Buy $140.00 - Josh Sullivan Benchmark Raises Buy $150.00 $100.00 Kristine Liwag Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $140.00 $105.00 Brandon Oglenski Barclays Raises Overweight $110.00 $80.00 Frank Galanti Stifel Raises Buy $132.00 $69.00 Devin Ryan JMP Securities Raises Market Outperform $132.00 $90.00 Josh Sullivan Benchmark Maintains Buy $100.00 $100.00 Hillary Cacanando Deutsche Bank Raises Buy $125.00 $120.00 Ken Herbert RBC Capital Raises Outperform $120.00 $110.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to FTAI Aviation. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of FTAI Aviation compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for FTAI Aviation's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

About FTAI Aviation

FTAI Aviation Ltd is a aerospace company .It owns and maintains commercial jet engines with a focus on CFM56 engines. FTAI owns and leases jet aircraft which often facilitates the acquisition of engines at attractive prices. It invests in aviation assets and aerospace products that generate strong and stable cash flows with the potential for earnings growth and asset appreciation.

FTAI Aviation: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: With a profound presence, the company's market capitalization is above industry averages. This reflects substantial size and strong market recognition.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining FTAI Aviation's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 61.69% as of 30 June, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: FTAI Aviation's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -51.44%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -185.29%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): FTAI Aviation's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of -6.89%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: FTAI Aviation's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 44.34. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

