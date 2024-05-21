Expert Ratings For United Therapeutics

During the last three months, 7 analysts shared their evaluations of United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR), revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 4 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 2 0 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $310.43, with a high estimate of $400.00 and a low estimate of $240.00. This current average has increased by 5.05% from the previous average price target of $295.50.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

The perception of United Therapeutics by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Jessica Fye JP Morgan Raises Overweight $300.00 $280.00 Chris Shibutani Goldman Sachs Raises Neutral $240.00 $218.00 Hartaj Singh Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $400.00 $375.00 Andrew Fein HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $300.00 - Tiago Fauth Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $325.00 $309.00 Liana Moussatos Wedbush Maintains Outperform $308.00 - Andrew Fein HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $300.00 -

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to United Therapeutics. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of United Therapeutics compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of United Therapeutics's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into United Therapeutics's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Get to Know United Therapeutics Better

United Therapeutics specializes in drug development for pulmonary arterial hypertension, a rare and progressive disease marked by abnormally high blood pressure in the arteries of the lungs. The company's therapies for PAH largely focus on the prostacyclin pathway, and many of its treatments are based on the same molecule, treprostinil. Most of the company's sales are generated within the United States. United Therapeutics also markets a pediatric oncology drug, but its focus largely remains in pulmonary arterial hypertension.

United Therapeutics's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: United Therapeutics's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 31 March, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 33.7%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Net Margin: United Therapeutics's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 45.24%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): United Therapeutics's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 5.42%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): United Therapeutics's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of 4.49%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: United Therapeutics's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.11, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

