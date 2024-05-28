Expert Ratings For QuinStreet

Across the recent three months, 6 analysts have shared their insights on QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST), expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 4 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for QuinStreet, revealing an average target of $20.58, a high estimate of $22.00, and a low estimate of $18.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 15.62% increase from the previous average price target of $17.80.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive QuinStreet. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target James Goss Barrington Research Maintains Outperform $22.00 $22.00 Jason Kreyer Craig-Hallum Raises Hold $20.00 $14.00 James Goss Barrington Research Raises Outperform $22.00 $20.00 James Goss Barrington Research Raises Outperform $20.00 $16.00 Daniel Day B. Riley Securities Announces Buy $21.50 - John Campbell Stephens & Co. Raises Overweight $18.00 $17.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to QuinStreet. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of QuinStreet compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for QuinStreet's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Capture valuable insights into QuinStreet's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on QuinStreet analyst ratings.

If you are interested in following small-capstock newsand performance you can start by tracking it here.

About QuinStreet

QuinStreet Inc focuses on serving clients in large, information-intensive industries, where the company has pioneered a broad range of Internet marketing tools. QuintStreet aims to partner with search engine companies by helping build websites with flexible content and offerings that are customizable according to the user base. It generates revenue by delivering measurable online marketing results to the clients. Its product offerings comprise a full range of performance marketing products: Clicks, Inquiries, Calls, Applications, and Full Customer Acquisitions.

QuinStreet's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization surpasses industry averages, showcasing a dominant size relative to peers and suggesting a strong market position.

Revenue Challenges: QuinStreet's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 31 March, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -2.37%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Communication Services sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: QuinStreet's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -4.18% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): QuinStreet's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -3.28% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of -2.1%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, QuinStreet adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for QNST

Date Firm Action From To Feb 2022 Lake Street Downgrades Buy Hold Sep 2020 Barrington Research Upgrades Market Perform Outperform Oct 2018 William Blair Initiates Coverage On Outperform

View More Analyst Ratings for QNST

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.