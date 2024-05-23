Expert Ratings For Pinterest

In the last three months, 15 analysts have published ratings on Pinterest (NYSE:PINS), offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 7 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 4 5 4 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Pinterest, presenting an average target of $46.4, a high estimate of $52.00, and a low estimate of $38.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 5.96% increase from the previous average price target of $43.79.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Pinterest. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Thomas Champion Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $52.00 $50.00 Rob Sanderson Loop Capital Raises Buy $49.00 $43.00 Ronald Josey Citigroup Raises Buy $51.00 $48.00 Ken Gawrelski Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $48.00 $47.00 Brad Erickson RBC Capital Raises Outperform $52.00 $48.00 Brian Pitz BMO Capital Raises Outperform $46.00 $45.00 Mark Shmulik Bernstein Raises Market Perform $38.00 $35.00 Rohit Kulkarni Roth MKM Raises Neutral $40.00 $38.00 Doug Anmuth JP Morgan Raises Neutral $44.00 $38.00 Scott Devitt Wedbush Raises Neutral $44.00 $38.00 Thomas Champion Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $50.00 $48.00 Mark Kelley Stifel Raises Buy $46.00 $42.00 Barton Crockett Rosenblatt Raises Buy $48.00 $45.00 Justin Patterson Keybanc Lowers Overweight $40.00 $48.00 Thomas Champion Piper Sandler Maintains Overweight $48.00 -

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Pinterest. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Pinterest compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Pinterest's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Pinterest's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Pinterest analyst ratings.

Delving into Pinterest's Background

Pinterest is an online product and idea discovery platform that helps users gather ideas on everything from cooking recipes to travel destinations. Founded in 2010, the platform consists of a largely female audience, which accounts for roughly two thirds of its nearly 500 million monthly active users. The company generates revenue by selling digital ads and is now rolling out more in-platform e-commerce features. About 20% of users reside in the US and Canada, but the region accounted for about 80% of revenue in 2023.

Financial Milestones: Pinterest's Journey

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Pinterest's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 31 March, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 22.8%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Communication Services sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of -3.35%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Pinterest's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of -0.8%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Pinterest's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -0.68% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.05.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for PINS

Date Firm Action From To Mar 2022 Benchmark Initiates Coverage On Hold Feb 2022 Credit Suisse Maintains Neutral Feb 2022 UBS Maintains Neutral

View More Analyst Ratings for PINS

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.