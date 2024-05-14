Expert Ratings For Phillips 66

13 analysts have shared their evaluations of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 7 5 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 2 0 0 2M Ago 1 5 3 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $169.54, a high estimate of $191.00, and a low estimate of $147.00. This current average has increased by 7.09% from the previous average price target of $158.31.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Phillips 66. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Ryan Todd Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $170.00 $187.00 Theresa Chen Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $147.00 $155.00 Theresa Chen Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $155.00 $139.00 Nitin Kumar Mizuho Lowers Neutral $162.00 $167.00 Paul Cheng Scotiabank Raises Sector Outperform $156.00 $148.00 Roger Read Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $191.00 $179.00 Ryan Todd Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $187.00 $169.00 John Royall JP Morgan Raises Overweight $167.00 $149.00 Neil Mehta Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $174.00 $152.00 Nitin Kumar Mizuho Raises Neutral $167.00 $135.00 Roger Read Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $179.00 $163.00 Doug Leggate B of A Securities Raises Neutral $180.00 $150.00 Ryan Todd Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $169.00 $165.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Phillips 66. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Phillips 66 compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Phillips 66's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Phillips 66's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 is an independent refiner with 12 refineries that have a total crude throughput capacity of 1.8 million barrels per day, or mmb/d. In 2023, the Rodeo, California, facility ceased operations and be converted to produce renewable diesel. The midstream segment comprises extensive transportation and NGL processing assets and includes DCP Midstream, which holds 600 mbd of NGL fractionation and 22,000 miles of pipeline. Its CPChem chemical joint venture operates facilities in the United States and the Middle East and primarily produces olefins and polyolefins.

Breaking Down Phillips 66's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: Boasting an elevated market capitalization, the company surpasses industry averages. This signals substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Phillips 66 showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 4.11% as of 31 March, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Energy sector.

Net Margin: Phillips 66's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 2.08%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 2.47%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Phillips 66's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.98%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, Phillips 66 adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

