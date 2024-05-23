Expert Ratings For Petco Health and Wellness

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 9 analysts have published ratings on Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) in the last three months.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 1 5 1 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 1 0 3M Ago 1 1 3 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $2.88, with a high estimate of $5.00 and a low estimate of $1.50. This current average has decreased by 21.53% from the previous average price target of $3.67.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Petco Health and Wellness. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Anna Andreeva Needham Maintains Buy $5.00 - Steven Zaccone Citigroup Lowers Neutral $1.75 $2.85 Elizabeth Suzuki B of A Securities Lowers Underperform $1.50 $5.00 Zachary Fadem Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $2.00 $3.00 Michael Lasser UBS Lowers Neutral $2.50 $3.00 Steven Shemesh RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $2.70 $3.50 Oliver Wintermantel Evercore ISI Group Lowers In-Line $3.00 $4.00 Justin Kleber Baird Lowers Neutral $2.50 $3.00 Anna Andreeva Needham Maintains Buy $5.00 $5.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Petco Health and Wellness. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Petco Health and Wellness compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Get to Know Petco Health and Wellness Better

Petco Health and Wellness Co Inc is a pet health and wellness company focused on improving the lives of pets, pet parents, and its partners with approximately 1,423 pet care centers offering pet care products such as puppy food, treats, nutrition, and supplies through retail outlets and online platforms. The company generates revenue from the sale of products and services such as dog and cat food, supplies, and companion animals, among others.

Financial Milestones: Petco Health and Wellness's Journey

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Petco Health and Wellness's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 31 January, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 6.12%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Petco Health and Wellness's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -1.35%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Petco Health and Wellness's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of -1.9%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.42%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Petco Health and Wellness's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 2.56. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

