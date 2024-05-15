Expert Ratings For OptimizeRx

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) has been analyzed by 5 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 3 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 2 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $14.6, with a high estimate of $17.00 and a low estimate of $13.00. This current average has increased by 12.31% from the previous average price target of $13.00.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of OptimizeRx by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target David Grossman Stifel Maintains Buy $13.00 $13.00 Constantine Davides JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $15.00 - Constantine Davides JMP Securities Announces Market Outperform $15.00 - David Grossman Stifel Maintains Buy $13.00 $13.00 Sean Dodge RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $17.00 -

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to OptimizeRx. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of OptimizeRx compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of OptimizeRx's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

About OptimizeRx

OptimizeRx Corp is engaged in the healthcare market in the United States. It provides digital health messaging via electronic health records, providing a direct channel for pharmaceutical companies to communicate with healthcare providers and patients. The cloud-based solution supports patient adherence to medications by providing real-time access to financial assistance, prior authorization, education, and clinical information. Its products offering are Financial Messaging, Brand and Clinical Messaging, Brand Support, and Patient Engagement.

OptimizeRx: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, OptimizeRx showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 44.34% as of 31 December, 2023. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Net Margin: OptimizeRx's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -14.6%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): OptimizeRx's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of -3.41%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): OptimizeRx's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of -2.7%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: OptimizeRx's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.29.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

