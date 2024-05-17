Expert Ratings For Okta

Ratings for Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) were provided by 18 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 4 11 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 3 3 10 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $113.44, a high estimate of $140.00, and a low estimate of $88.00. Marking an increase of 31.05%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $86.56.

A clear picture of Okta's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Gregg Moskowitz Mizuho Raises Neutral $110.00 $105.00 Taz Koujalgi Wedbush Maintains Outperform $130.00 - Shyam Patil Susquehanna Raises Neutral $115.00 $75.00 Shrenik Kothari Baird Raises Outperform $108.00 $90.00 Peter Levine Evercore ISI Group Raises In-Line $102.00 $70.00 Matthew Hedberg RBC Capital Raises Outperform $125.00 $95.00 Brian Essex JP Morgan Raises Neutral $105.00 $88.00 Ittai Kidron Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $125.00 $110.00 Madeline Brooks B of A Securities Raises Buy $135.00 $64.00 Gregg Moskowitz Mizuho Raises Neutral $105.00 $90.00 Gabriela Borges Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $120.00 $105.00 Gregory Miller Truist Securities Raises Hold $105.00 $85.00 Rob Owens Piper Sandler Raises Neutral $110.00 $85.00 Keith Bachman BMO Capital Raises Market Perform $110.00 $80.00 Michael Walkley Canaccord Genuity Raises Hold $95.00 $85.00 Peter Weed Bernstein Raises Market Perform $114.00 $84.00 Casey Ryan WestPark Capital Announces Buy $140.00 - Brian Essex JP Morgan Raises Neutral $88.00 $74.00

All You Need to Know About Okta

Okta is a cloud-native security company that focuses on identity and access management. The San Francisco-based firm went public in 2017 and focuses on two key client stakeholder groups: workforces and customers. Okta's workforce offerings enable a company's employees to securely access its cloud-based and on-premises resources. The firm's customer offerings allow its clients' customers to securely access the client's applications.

Financial Insights: Okta

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is above the industry average, indicating that it is relatively larger in size compared to peers. This may suggest a higher level of investor confidence and market recognition.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Okta's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 18.63% as of 31 January, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Information Technology sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Okta's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -7.27%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Okta's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -0.76%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of -0.5%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Okta's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.22, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

