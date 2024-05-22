Expert Ratings For Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) underwent analysis by 11 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 8 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 2 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 3 2 0 0 3M Ago 0 2 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $188.45, a high estimate of $215.00, and a low estimate of $167.00. This current average has increased by 7.99% from the previous average price target of $174.50.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Johnson & Johnson. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Shagun Singh RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $175.00 - Shagun Singh RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $175.00 - Louise Chen Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $215.00 - Morten Herholdt HSBC Raises Buy $170.00 $169.00 Terence Flynn Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $167.00 $168.00 Shagun Singh RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $175.00 $181.00 Louise Chen Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $215.00 - Geoff Meacham B of A Securities Lowers Neutral $170.00 $180.00 Louise Chen Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $215.00 - Louise Chen Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $215.00 - Shagun Singh RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $181.00 -

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Johnson & Johnson. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Johnson & Johnson compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Johnson & Johnson's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Delving into Johnson & Johnson's Background

Johnson & Johnson is the world's largest and most diverse healthcare firm. Three divisions make up the firm: pharmaceutical, medical devices and diagnostics, and consumer. The drug and device groups represent close to 80% of sales and drive the majority of cash flows for the firm. The drug division focuses on the following therapeutic areas: immunology, oncology, neurology, pulmonary, cardiology, and metabolic diseases. The device segment focuses on orthopedics, surgery tools, vision care, and a few smaller areas. The last segment of consumer focuses on baby care, beauty, oral care, over-the-counter drugs, and women's health. The consumer group is being divested in 2023 under the new name Kenvue. Geographically, just over half of total revenue is generated in the United States.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Johnson & Johnson

Market Capitalization Analysis: With a profound presence, the company's market capitalization is above industry averages. This reflects substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Johnson & Johnson's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 31 March, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 2.34%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Johnson & Johnson's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 15.22%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 4.69%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Johnson & Johnson's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 1.92% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.48.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

