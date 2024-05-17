Expert Ratings For Deere

During the last three months, 5 analysts shared their evaluations of Deere (NYSE:DE), revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 1 2 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 1 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $442.4, along with a high estimate of $494.00 and a low estimate of $387.00. This current average reflects an increase of 8.7% from the previous average price target of $407.00.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

The perception of Deere by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Stanley Elliott Stifel Raises Buy $450.00 $425.00 Kristen Owen Oppenheimer Maintains Outperform $456.00 - Tami Zakaria JP Morgan Raises Neutral $425.00 $415.00 Jamie Cook Truist Securities Announces Buy $494.00 - David Raso Evercore ISI Group Raises In-Line $387.00 $381.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Deere. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Deere compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Deere's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Deere's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind Deere

Deere is the world's leading manufacturer of agricultural equipment, producing some of the most recognizable machines in the heavy machinery industry. The company is divided into four reportable segments: production and precision agriculture, small agriculture and turf, construction and forestry, and John Deere Capital. Its products are available through an extensive dealer network, which includes over 2,000 dealer locations in North America and approximately 3,700 locations globally. John Deere Capital provides retail financing for machinery to its customers, in addition to wholesale financing for dealers, which increases the likelihood of Deere product sales.

Key Indicators: Deere's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: Above industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization emphasizes a noteworthy size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: Deere's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 31 January, 2024, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -4.44%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Deere's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 14.78% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Deere's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 7.98%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Deere's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 1.7%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Deere's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 2.87. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

