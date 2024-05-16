Expert Ratings For Caribou Biosciences

Ratings for Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU) were provided by 4 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 1 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Caribou Biosciences, presenting an average target of $21.5, a high estimate of $24.00, and a low estimate of $19.00. A decline of 6.52% from the prior average price target is evident in the current average.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Caribou Biosciences is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Asthika Goonewardene Truist Securities Maintains Buy $19.00 - Robert Burns HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $24.00 - Robert Burns HC Wainwright & Co. Raises Buy $24.00 $23.00 Luca Issi RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $19.00 -

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Caribou Biosciences. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Caribou Biosciences compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Caribou Biosciences's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Caribou Biosciences's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Caribou Biosciences

Caribou Biosciences Inc is a clinical-stage Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR) biopharmaceutical company dedicated to transforming the lives of patients with devastating diseases by applying its novel CRISPR platform, CRISPR hybrid RNA-DNA (chRDNA), toward the development of next-generation, genome-edited cell therapies. The company operates and manage business as one reportable operating segment, which is the business of developing a pipeline of allogeneic CAR-T and CAR-NK cell therapies.

Caribou Biosciences's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Highlights: Above the industry average, the company's market capitalization signifies a significant scale, indicating strong confidence and market prominence.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Caribou Biosciences's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 31 March, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -30.64% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Caribou Biosciences's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -1697.57%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of -11.59%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Caribou Biosciences's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of -9.83%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, Caribou Biosciences adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

