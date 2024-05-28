Expert Ratings For Autoliv

Analysts' ratings for Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 8 analysts.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 0 5 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 3 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 2 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $132.25, a high estimate of $145.00, and a low estimate of $120.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 10.78% increase from the previous average price target of $119.38.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Autoliv. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Juan Perez-Carrascosa UBS Raises Buy $141.00 $102.00 Colin Langan Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $128.00 $126.00 Dan Levy Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $125.00 $120.00 Michael Jacks B of A Securities Raises Buy $145.00 $135.00 Luke Junk Baird Raises Neutral $135.00 $133.00 Ryan Brinkman JP Morgan Raises Neutral $129.00 $117.00 Dan Levy Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $120.00 $107.00 Vijay Rakesh Mizuho Raises Buy $135.00 $115.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Autoliv. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Autoliv compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Autoliv's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Autoliv's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Autoliv analyst ratings.

About Autoliv

Autoliv is the global leader in passive safety components and systems for the auto industry. Products include seat belts, frontal air bags, side-impact air bags, air bag inflators, and steering wheels. The Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi alliance is the company's largest customer at 10% of 2023 revenue, with Stellantis accounting for 10% and Volkswagen 9%. At 34% of 2023 revenue, the Americas was Autoliv's largest geographic region, followed by Europe at 27%, China at 20%, and rest of world at 19%.

Financial Insights: Autoliv

Market Capitalization: Positioned above industry average, the company's market capitalization underscores its superiority in size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: Autoliv displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 31 March, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 4.89%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Autoliv's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 4.82%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 5.06%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Autoliv's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 1.51% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, Autoliv adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for ALV

Date Firm Action From To Feb 2022 Credit Suisse Initiates Coverage On Neutral Feb 2022 Deutsche Bank Upgrades Hold Buy Jan 2022 Wells Fargo Maintains Equal-Weight

View More Analyst Ratings for ALV

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provideinvestment advice All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.