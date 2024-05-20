Expert Ratings For Arhaus

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS) underwent analysis by 15 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 10 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 4 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 4 6 0 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $17.37, a high estimate of $21.00, and a low estimate of $14.50. Surpassing the previous average price target of $15.07, the current average has increased by 15.26%.

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Arhaus. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Max Rakhlenko TD Cowen Raises Buy $19.00 $18.00 Peter Keith Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $20.00 $19.00 Peter Benedict Baird Raises Outperform $18.00 $16.00 Joseph Feldman Telsey Advisory Group Raises Outperform $18.00 $17.00 Joseph Feldman Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Outperform $17.00 $17.00 Curtis Nagle B of A Securities Raises Buy $17.00 $14.50 Jeremy Hamblin Craig-Hallum Raises Buy $21.00 $14.00 Peter Keith Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $19.00 $15.00 Jonathan Matuszewski Jefferies Raises Buy $17.00 $12.00 Peter Benedict Baird Raises Outperform $16.00 $13.00 Seth Sigman Barclays Raises Overweight $17.00 $14.00 Joseph Feldman Telsey Advisory Group Raises Outperform $17.00 $15.00 Joseph Feldman Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Outperform $15.00 - Curtis Nagle B of A Securities Raises Buy $14.50 $13.50 Joseph Feldman Telsey Advisory Group Raises Outperform $15.00 $13.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Arhaus. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Arhaus compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Arhaus's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

All You Need to Know About Arhaus

Arhaus Inc is a growing lifestyle brand and omnichannel retailer of premium home furniture. The company offers merchandise in a number of categories, including furniture, outdoor, lighting, textiles, and decor through its Retail and eCommerce sales channels.

Understanding the Numbers: Arhaus's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, Arhaus faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -3.09% in revenue growth as of 31 March, 2024. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Consumer Discretionary sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Arhaus's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 5.12% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Arhaus's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 4.82%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Arhaus's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.32%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Arhaus's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 1.68. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

