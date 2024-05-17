Expert Ratings For AES

8 analysts have shared their evaluations of AES (NYSE:AES) during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 4 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 2 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 2 0 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for AES, presenting an average target of $22.62, a high estimate of $25.00, and a low estimate of $19.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 1.89% increase from the previous average price target of $22.20.

A clear picture of AES's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Anthony Crowdell Mizuho Raises Buy $24.00 $21.00 Anthony Crowdell Mizuho Announces Buy $21.00 - Shelby Tucker RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $22.00 - Gregg Orrill UBS Lowers Neutral $19.00 $20.00 Gary Hovis Argus Research Maintains Buy $25.00 - Stephen Byrd Morgan Stanley Maintains Overweight $25.00 $25.00 Stephen Byrd Barclays Lowers Overweight $20.00 $21.00 Stephen Byrd Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $25.00 $24.00

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into AES's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

About AES

AES is a global power company. Its generation portfolio as of year-end 2023 totals over 35 gigawatts, including renewable energy (53%), gas (27%), coal (18%), and oil (2%). AES has majority ownership and operates six electric utilities distributing power to more than 2.5 million customers.

Understanding the Numbers: AES's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization surpasses industry averages, showcasing a dominant size relative to peers and suggesting a strong market position.

Revenue Challenges: AES's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 31 March, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -4.75%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Utilities sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 14.0%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): AES's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 18.99%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): AES's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.94%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: AES's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 10.21. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

