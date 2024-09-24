Expert Ratings For Flowserve

Analysts' ratings for Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 7 analysts.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 0 2 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 3 0 2 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Flowserve, presenting an average target of $58.14, a high estimate of $60.00, and a low estimate of $52.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 3.82% increase from the previous average price target of $56.00.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

A clear picture of Flowserve's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Andrew Obin B of A Securities Maintains Buy $60.00 $60.00 Joseph Giordano TD Cowen Raises Buy $57.00 $55.00 Nathan Jones Stifel Raises Buy $60.00 $58.00 Deane Dray RBC Capital Raises Sector Perform $52.00 $50.00 Michael Halloran Baird Raises Neutral $60.00 $57.00 Andrew Obin B of A Securities Raises Buy $60.00 $57.00 Nathan Jones Stifel Raises Buy $58.00 $55.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Flowserve. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Flowserve compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Flowserve's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

For valuable insights into Flowserve's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Flowserve analyst ratings.

Delving into Flowserve's Background

Flowserve Corp is a manufacturer and aftermarket service provider of comprehensive flow control systems. It develops precision-engineered flow control equipment to monitor movement and protect customers' materials and processes. It offers an extensive range of pumps, valves, seals, and services for several industries, including oil and gas, chemical, power generation, and water management. In addition, Flowserve has a network of Quick Response Centers to provide aftermarket equipment services. The aftermarket services help customers with installation, diagnostics, repair, and retrofitting. Sales are roughly split across many regions, with North America and Europe contributing the majority of total revenue.

Flowserve's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Revenue Growth: Flowserve's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 7.08%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 6.28%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Flowserve's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 3.7%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Flowserve's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 1.41%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 0.74, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

If you want to keep track of which analysts are outperforming others, you can view updated analyst ratings along withanalyst success scores in Benzinga Pro.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for FLS

Date Firm Action From To Feb 2022 Credit Suisse Maintains Outperform Feb 2022 Morgan Stanley Maintains Equal-Weight Feb 2022 Mizuho Upgrades Neutral Buy

View More Analyst Ratings for FLS

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.