Expert Ratings For EOG Resources

In the preceding three months, 11 analysts have released ratings for EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG), presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 4 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 2 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 4 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $150.64, a high estimate of $167.00, and a low estimate of $125.00. A 1.75% drop is evident in the current average compared to the previous average price target of $153.33.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

The standing of EOG Resources among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Biju Perincheril Susquehanna Lowers Positive $158.00 $159.00 Josh Silverstein UBS Raises Buy $167.00 $166.00 Mark Lear Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $147.00 $154.00 Josh Silverstein UBS Lowers Buy $166.00 $169.00 Biju Perincheril Susquehanna Raises Positive $159.00 $155.00 Neal Dingmann Truist Securities Lowers Hold $130.00 $136.00 Bob Brackett Bernstein Lowers Market Perform $125.00 $139.00 Paul Cheng Scotiabank Lowers Sector Perform $150.00 $155.00 Scott Hanold RBC Capital Maintains Sector Perform $147.00 $147.00 Tim Rezvan Keybanc Announces Overweight $157.00 - Noah Hungness B of A Securities Announces Buy $151.00 -

All You Need to Know About EOG Resources

EOG Resources is an oil and gas producer with acreage in several US shale plays, primarily in the Permian Basin and the Eagle Ford. At the end of 2023, it reported net proven reserves of 4.5 billion barrels of oil equivalent. Net production averaged roughly 985,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day in 2023 at a ratio of 71% oil and natural gas liquids and 29% natural gas.

EOG Resources: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: With an elevated market capitalization, the company stands out above industry averages, showcasing substantial size and market acknowledgment.

Revenue Growth: EOG Resources's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 10.42%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Energy sector.

Net Margin: EOG Resources's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 28.03%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): EOG Resources's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 5.85% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): EOG Resources's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 3.75%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: EOG Resources's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.14, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

