Expert Ratings For Emerson Electric

Ratings for Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) were provided by 5 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 1 2 1 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 1 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $121.0, with a high estimate of $140.00 and a low estimate of $105.00. A 7.46% drop is evident in the current average compared to the previous average price target of $130.75.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

The perception of Emerson Electric by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Nicole Deblase Deutsche Bank Raises Buy $140.00 $136.00 Tommy Moll Stephens & Co. Lowers Equal-Weight $120.00 $135.00 Christopher Glynn Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $125.00 $120.00 Chris Snyder Morgan Stanley Announces Underweight $105.00 - Stephen Tusa JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $115.00 $132.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Emerson Electric. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Emerson Electric compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Emerson Electric's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Emerson Electric's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Emerson Electric analyst ratings.

About Emerson Electric

Founded in 1890 as the first manufacturer of electric fans in North America, Emerson Electric has become a leading industrial automation player through the acquisition of established brands. Emerson organizes its business into seven segments that sell a wide range of automation software, power tools, and automation hardware such as valves, gauges, and switches. In recent years, Emerson divested its climate technology and consumer businesses to become more of a pure-play industrial automation company. The automation of a factory is an enticing long-term proposition for manufacturers, helping reduce accident rates and raise uptime and productivity.

Emerson Electric: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: With a profound presence, the company's market capitalization is above industry averages. This reflects substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Emerson Electric showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 11.0% as of 30 June, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 7.51%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 1.58%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Emerson Electric's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.71%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, Emerson Electric adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for EMR

Date Firm Action From To Mar 2022 Oppenheimer Upgrades Perform Outperform Feb 2022 Credit Suisse Maintains Outperform Feb 2022 Morgan Stanley Maintains Equal-Weight

View More Analyst Ratings for EMR

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provideinvestment advice All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.