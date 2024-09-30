Expert Ratings For e.l.f. Beauty

Ratings for e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) were provided by 21 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 11 8 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 6 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 3 4 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 3 1 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $212.67, with a high estimate of $260.00 and a low estimate of $139.00. A decline of 4.44% from the prior average price target is evident in the current average.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

The perception of e.l.f. Beauty by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Dara Mohsenian Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $139.00 $184.00 Linda Bolton Weiser DA Davidson Maintains Buy $223.00 $223.00 Korinne Wolfmeyer Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $162.00 $260.00 Oliver Chen TD Cowen Lowers Buy $150.00 $235.00 Linda Bolton Weiser DA Davidson Maintains Buy $223.00 $223.00 Anna Glaessgen B. Riley Securities Announces Buy $175.00 - Anna Lizzul B of A Securities Lowers Buy $190.00 $230.00 Linda Bolton Weiser DA Davidson Maintains Buy $223.00 $223.00 Linda Bolton Weiser DA Davidson Maintains Buy $223.00 $223.00 Korinne Wolfmeyer Piper Sandler Maintains Overweight $260.00 $260.00 Andrea Teixeira JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $207.00 $224.00 Linda Bolton Weiser DA Davidson Raises Buy $223.00 $220.00 Peter Grom UBS Lowers Buy $230.00 $250.00 Korinne Wolfmeyer Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $260.00 $258.00 Joel Beatty Baird Raises Outperform $240.00 $230.00 Olivia Tong Raymond James Maintains Strong Buy $235.00 $235.00 Andrea Teixeira JP Morgan Raises Overweight $224.00 $182.00 Mark Astrachan Stifel Raises Hold $161.00 $151.00 Joel Beatty Baird Raises Outperform $230.00 $210.00 Korinne Wolfmeyer Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $258.00 $210.00 Anna Lizzul B of A Securities Raises Buy $230.00 $220.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to e.l.f. Beauty. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of e.l.f. Beauty compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for e.l.f. Beauty's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Get to Know e.l.f. Beauty Better

e.l.f. Beauty Inc is a multi-brand beauty company that offers inclusive, accessible, clean, vegan and cruelty-free cosmetics and skin care products. The Company's mission is to make the best of beauty accessible to every eye, lip, face, and skin concern. The company offers cosmetic accessories for women which include eyeliner, mascara, false eyelashes, lipstick, the foundation for the face, moisturizer, cleanser, and other tools through its stores and e-commerce channels. The products that the company sells are marketed under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, W3LL PEOPLE and Keys Soulcare brands. It carries out sales within the US and internationally, out of which maximum revenue is generated from the US.

e.l.f. Beauty: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, e.l.f. Beauty showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 49.99% as of 30 June, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Staples sector.

Net Margin: e.l.f. Beauty's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 14.66% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): e.l.f. Beauty's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 7.07%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 4.07%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: e.l.f. Beauty's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.43.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

