Expert Ratings For Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) has been analyzed by 12 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 5 2 2 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 1 1 0 2M Ago 2 3 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 1 1 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Digital Realty Trust, presenting an average target of $156.75, a high estimate of $175.00, and a low estimate of $120.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 10.0% increase from the previous average price target of $142.50.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Anthony Hau Truist Securities Raises Buy $168.00 $160.00 Michael Elias TD Cowen Lowers Hold $120.00 $122.00 Brendan Lynch Barclays Raises Underweight $130.00 $123.00 Eric Luebchow Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $170.00 $155.00 Erik Rasmussen Stifel Raises Buy $175.00 $165.00 Omotayo Okusanya Mizuho Announces Outperform $170.00 - James Schneider Goldman Sachs Announces Buy $175.00 - Richard Choe JP Morgan Raises Overweight $175.00 $150.00 Ari Klein BMO Capital Raises Outperform $170.00 $144.00 Jonathan Atkin RBC Capital Raises Outperform $160.00 $144.00 Brendan Lynch Barclays Raises Underweight $123.00 $119.00 Matthew Niknam Deutsche Bank Raises Hold $145.00 $143.00

Digital Realty owns and operates over 300 data centers worldwide. It has nearly 40 million rentable square feet across five continents. Digital's offerings range from retail co-location, where an enterprise may rent a single cabinet and rely on Digital to provide all the accommodations, to "cold shells," where hyperscale cloud service providers can simply rent much, or all, of a barren, power-connected building. In recent years, Digital Realty has de-emphasized cold shells and now primarily provides higher-level service to tenants, which outsource their related IT needs to Digital. The company operates as a real estate investment trust.

Market Capitalization: Positioned above industry average, the company's market capitalization underscores its superiority in size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: Digital Realty Trust's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 30 June, 2024, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -0.7%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: Digital Realty Trust's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 5.16%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Digital Realty Trust's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 0.37%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Digital Realty Trust's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.16%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Digital Realty Trust's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.89, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

