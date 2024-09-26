Expert Ratings For Dianthus Therapeutics

Throughout the last three months, 4 analysts have evaluated Dianthus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNTH), offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 2 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $43.5, with a high estimate of $58.00 and a low estimate of $36.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 10.6% increase from the previous average price target of $39.33.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Dianthus Therapeutics. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Swayampakula Ramakanth HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $40.00 $40.00 Swayampakula Ramakanth HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $40.00 $40.00 Laura Chico Wedbush Lowers Outperform $36.00 $38.00 Joel Beatty Baird Announces Outperform $58.00 -

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Dianthus Therapeutics. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Dianthus Therapeutics compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Dianthus Therapeutics's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Discovering Dianthus Therapeutics: A Closer Look

Dianthus Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to designing and delivering novel, monoclonal antibodies with improved selectivity and potency over existing complement therapies. The company is focused on developing next-generation complement therapeutics for patients living with severe autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company is comprised of an experienced team of biotech and pharma executives. The company's pipeline consists of DNTH103 a subcutaneous active C1s antibody.

Key Indicators: Dianthus Therapeutics's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Dianthus Therapeutics's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 92.26%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Dianthus Therapeutics's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -945.09%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Dianthus Therapeutics's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of -4.82%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Dianthus Therapeutics's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -4.69%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.0, Dianthus Therapeutics adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

