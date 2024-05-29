Expert Ratings For Delta Air Lines

Across the recent three months, 10 analysts have shared their insights on Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL), expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 6 4 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 3 4 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $64.38, along with a high estimate of $85.00 and a low estimate of $53.00. This current average has increased by 9.34% from the previous average price target of $58.88.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

A clear picture of Delta Air Lines's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Stephen Trent Citigroup Raises Buy $65.00 $55.00 Achal Kumar HSBC Announces Buy $72.80 - Ravi Shanker Morgan Stanley Maintains Overweight $85.00 $85.00 Christopher Stathoulopoulos Susquehanna Raises Positive $55.00 $54.00 Andrew Didora B of A Securities Raises Buy $55.00 $53.00 Michael Linenberg Deutsche Bank Raises Buy $60.00 $50.00 Christopher Stathoulopoulos Susquehanna Raises Positive $54.00 $47.00 Andrew Didora B of A Securities Raises Buy $53.00 $50.00 Ravi Shanker Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $85.00 $77.00 Atul Maheswari UBS Announces Buy $59.00 -

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Delta Air Lines. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Delta Air Lines compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Delta Air Lines's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Delta Air Lines's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Discovering Delta Air Lines: A Closer Look

Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines is one of the world's largest airlines, with a network of over 300 destinations in more than 50 countries. Delta operates a hub-and-spoke network, where it gathers and distributes passengers across the globe through its biggest hubs in Atlanta, New York, Salt Lake City, Detroit, Seattle, and Minneapolis-St. Paul. Delta has historically earned the greatest portion of its international revenue and profits from flying passengers over the Atlantic Ocean.

Delta Air Lines's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization: Exceeding industry standards, the company's market capitalization places it above industry average in size relative to peers. This emphasizes its significant scale and robust market position.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Delta Air Lines showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 7.75% as of 31 March, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Delta Air Lines's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 0.27% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 0.33%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Delta Air Lines's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 0.05% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Delta Air Lines's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 2.36.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

