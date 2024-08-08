Expert Ratings For Deere

12 analysts have shared their evaluations of Deere (NYSE:DE) during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 4 5 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 1 0 0 3M Ago 2 2 2 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $423.08, a high estimate of $465.00, and a low estimate of $375.00. This current average has decreased by 2.52% from the previous average price target of $434.00.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Deere by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Nicole Deblase Deutsche Bank Lowers Hold $389.00 $402.00 Kristen Owen Oppenheimer Lowers Outperform $448.00 $465.00 Tami Zakaria JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $375.00 $385.00 Jamie Cook Truist Securities Lowers Buy $439.00 $460.00 Tim Thein Raymond James Announces Outperform $420.00 - Kyle Menges Citigroup Announces Neutral $395.00 - Michael Shlisky DA Davidson Lowers Buy $465.00 $483.00 Matt Elkott TD Cowen Raises Hold $390.00 $383.00 Tami Zakaria JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $385.00 $425.00 Kristen Owen Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $465.00 $456.00 Stanley Elliott Stifel Raises Buy $450.00 $425.00 Kristen Owen Oppenheimer Maintains Outperform $456.00 $456.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Deere. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Deere compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Deere's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Deere's market standing.

Stay up to date on Deere analyst ratings.

Discovering Deere: A Closer Look

Deere is the world's leading manufacturer of agricultural equipment, producing some of the most recognizable machines in the heavy machinery industry in their green and yellow livery. The company is divided into four reportable segments: production and precision agriculture, small agriculture and turf, construction and forestry, and John Deere Capital. Its products are available through an extensive dealer network, which includes over 2,000 dealer locations in North America and approximately 3,700 locations globally. John Deere Capital provides retail financing for machinery to its customers, in addition to wholesale financing for dealers, which increases the likelihood of Deere product sales.

Deere's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization: Exceeding industry standards, the company's market capitalization places it above industry average in size relative to peers. This emphasizes its significant scale and robust market position.

Revenue Growth: Deere's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 30 April, 2024, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -12.59%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Deere's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 15.8%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Deere's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 10.59%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Deere's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 2.29% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Deere's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 2.91. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

