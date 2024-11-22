Expert Ratings For Deckers Outdoor

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 18 analysts have published ratings on Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) in the last three months.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 8 5 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 5 3 0 0 2M Ago 2 2 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 1 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $188.49, along with a high estimate of $232.00 and a low estimate of $147.83. A negative shift in sentiment is evident as analysts have decreased the average price target by 42.15%.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

The standing of Deckers Outdoor among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Tom Nikic Needham Announces Buy $218.00 - Jay Sole UBS Raises Buy $232.00 $226.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Raises Outperform $190.00 $183.00 John Kernan TD Cowen Raises Buy $185.00 $178.00 JESALYN Wong Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $195.00 $185.00 Adrienne Yih Barclays Raises Overweight $190.00 $180.00 Ashley Owens Keybanc Raises Overweight $190.00 $180.00 Jim Duffy Stifel Raises Hold $181.00 $147.83 Christopher Nardone B of A Securities Raises Neutral $182.00 $170.00 Ike Boruchow Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $170.00 $165.00 Jonathan Komp Baird Raises Outperform $195.00 $180.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Adjusts Outperform $183.00 $183.00 JESALYN Wong Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $185.00 $183.00 John Kernan TD Cowen Raises Buy $178.00 $176.00 Jay Sole UBS Raises Buy $226.00 $225.00 Ike Boruchow Wells Fargo Adjusts Equal-Weight $165.00 $1000.00 Adrienne Yih Barclays Adjusts Overweight $180.00 $1090.00 Jim Duffy Stifel Adjusts Hold $147.83 $887.00

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corp designs and sells casual and performance footwear, apparel, and accessories. Primary brands include UGG, Teva, and Sanuk. The company distributes Majority of its products through its wholesale business, but it also has a substantial direct-to-consumer business with its company-owned retail stores and websites. Majority of its sales are in the United States, although the company also has retail stores and distributors throughout Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. It has structured their reporting around six segments which inlcudes the wholesale operations of specific brands like UGG, HOKA, Teva, Sanuk, and Other brands, alongside a segment focused on direct-to-consumer (DTC) operations.

Breaking Down Deckers Outdoor's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Highlights: Above the industry average, the company's market capitalization signifies a significant scale, indicating strong confidence and market prominence.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Deckers Outdoor showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 20.09% as of 30 September, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 18.48%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Deckers Outdoor's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 11.28%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Deckers Outdoor's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 7.23%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Deckers Outdoor's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.12.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

