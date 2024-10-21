Expert Ratings For Coursera

Coursera (NYSE:COUR) has been analyzed by 8 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 5 0 0 1 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 4 0 0 1

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $15.25, a high estimate of $22.00, and a low estimate of $9.00. This current average has decreased by 3.42% from the previous average price target of $15.79.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

The standing of Coursera among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Sarang Vora Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Outperform $18.00 $18.00 Nafeesa Gupta B of A Securities Announces Buy $11.00 - Brett Knoblauch Cantor Fitzgerald Raises Overweight $22.00 $21.00 Jeffrey Silber BMO Capital Raises Outperform $11.00 $10.00 Eric Sheridan Goldman Sachs Lowers Sell $9.00 $10.50 Rishi Jaluria RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $18.00 $18.00 Sarang Vora Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Outperform $18.00 $18.00 Ryan MacDonald Needham Maintains Buy $15.00 $15.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Coursera. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Coursera compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Coursera's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Unveiling the Story Behind Coursera

Coursera Inc is an online learning platform that connects learners, educators, and institutions with the goal of providing educational content that is affordable, accessible, and relevant. It combines content, data, and technology into a single, unified platform that is customizable and extensible to both individual learners and institutions. The company operates through three reporting segments: Consumer, Enterprise, and Degrees. The majority of revenue is generated from the Consumer segment. The consumer segment targets individual learners seeking to obtain hands-on learning, gain valuable job skills, receive professional-level certifications, and otherwise increase their knowledge to start or advance their careers.

Coursera: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Coursera's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 10.82% as of 30 June, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Coursera's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -13.49%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Coursera's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -3.85%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Coursera's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -2.52%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: Coursera's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.0, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

