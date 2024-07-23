Expert Ratings For Cognizant Tech Solns

In the last three months, 9 analysts have published ratings on Cognizant Tech Solns (NASDAQ:CTSH), offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 1 8 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 5 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $77.89, a high estimate of $85.00, and a low estimate of $72.00. Highlighting a 3.39% decrease, the current average has fallen from the previous average price target of $80.62.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Cognizant Tech Solns. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Ramsey El-Assal Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $80.00 $75.00 James Schneider Goldman Sachs Announces Neutral $72.00 - Dan Dolev Mizuho Maintains Neutral $82.00 $82.00 Moshe Katri Wedbush Maintains Outperform $85.00 $85.00 Tien-Tsin Huang JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $74.00 $81.00 Keith Bachman BMO Capital Raises Market Perform $78.00 $77.00 James Friedman Susquehanna Lowers Neutral $78.00 $80.00 Keith Bachman BMO Capital Lowers Market Perform $77.00 $85.00 Ramsey El-Assal Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $75.00 $80.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Cognizant Tech Solns. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Cognizant Tech Solns compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Cognizant Tech Solns's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Cognizant Tech Solns's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

About Cognizant Tech Solns

Cognizant is a global IT services provider, offering consulting and outsourcing services to some of the world's largest enterprises spanning the financial services, media and communications, healthcare, natural resources, and consumer products industries. Cognizant employs nearly 300,000 people globally, roughly 70% of whom are in India, although the company's headquarters are in Teaneck, New Jersey.

Breaking Down Cognizant Tech Solns's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Highlights: Above the industry average, the company's market capitalization signifies a significant scale, indicating strong confidence and market prominence.

Revenue Challenges: Cognizant Tech Solns's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 31 March, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -1.08%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Cognizant Tech Solns's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 11.47%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Cognizant Tech Solns's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 4.09%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Cognizant Tech Solns's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 2.96%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Cognizant Tech Solns's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.09, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

