Expert Ratings For Clorox

13 analysts have shared their evaluations of Clorox (NYSE:CLX) during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 0 8 3 1 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 2 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 4 1 0 3M Ago 0 0 2 2 1

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $148.15, a high estimate of $187.00, and a low estimate of $122.00. Experiencing a 0.68% decline, the current average is now lower than the previous average price target of $149.17.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

The standing of Clorox among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Kaumil Gajrawala Jefferies Raises Buy $187.00 $174.00 Wendy Nicholson Citigroup Raises Neutral $170.00 $165.00 Linda Bolton Weiser DA Davidson Maintains Neutral $153.00 $153.00 Wendy Nicholson Citigroup Raises Neutral $165.00 $145.00 Lauren Lieberman Barclays Raises Underweight $130.00 $122.00 Linda Bolton Weiser DA Davidson Lowers Neutral $153.00 $162.00 Andrea Teixeira JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $148.00 $150.00 Stephen Powers Deutsche Bank Raises Hold $151.00 $144.00 Robert Moskow TD Cowen Announces Sell $122.00 - Andrea Teixeira JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $150.00 $158.00 Lauren Lieberman Barclays Lowers Underweight $122.00 $132.00 Wendy Nicholson Citigroup Lowers Neutral $145.00 $150.00 Chris Carey Wells Fargo Lowers Underweight $130.00 $135.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Clorox. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Clorox compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Clorox's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

To gain a panoramic view of Clorox's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind Clorox

Since its inception more than 100 years ago, Clorox has grown to play in a variety of categories across the consumer products space, including cleaning supplies, laundry care, trash bags, cat litter, charcoal, food dressings, water-filtration products, and natural personal-care products. Beyond its namesake brand, the firm's portfolio includes Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, Tilex, Kingsford, Fresh Step, Glad, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, Brita, and Burt's Bees. Just less than 85% of Clorox's sales stem from its home turf.

Clorox's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Clorox's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 30 June, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -5.75% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Consumer Staples sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Clorox's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 11.35% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Clorox's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 103.1% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Clorox's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 3.74%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 8.85, Clorox adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

