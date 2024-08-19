Expert Ratings For Cigna

Across the recent three months, 8 analysts have shared their insights on Cigna (NYSE:CI), expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 8 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 2 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 2 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 3 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Cigna, revealing an average target of $404.75, a high estimate of $435.00, and a low estimate of $388.00. This current average has decreased by 0.27% from the previous average price target of $405.83.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Cigna. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Sarah James Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $400.00 $400.00 Scott Fidel Stephens & Co. Maintains Overweight $410.00 $410.00 Andrew Mok Barclays Raises Overweight $405.00 $393.00 Sarah James Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $400.00 $400.00 Jessica Tassan Piper Sandler Announces Overweight $400.00 - Sarah James Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $400.00 $400.00 Lisa Gill JP Morgan Raises Overweight $435.00 $432.00 Michael Ha Baird Announces Outperform $388.00 -

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Cigna. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Cigna compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Cigna's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Unveiling the Story Behind Cigna

Cigna primarily provides pharmacy benefit management and health insurance services. Its PBM and specialty pharmacy services, which were greatly expanded by its 2018 merger with Express Scripts, are mostly sold to health insurance plans and employers. Its largest PBM contract is the Department of Defense, and it recently won a deal with top-tier insurer Centene. In health insurance and other benefits, Cigna mostly serves employers through self-funding arrangements, and the company operates mostly in the US with 18 million US medical members covered as of December 2023.

Cigna's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: With a profound presence, the company's market capitalization is above industry averages. This reflects substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Cigna's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 24.4%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Cigna's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 2.56%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Cigna's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 3.75%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Cigna's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 1.0% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, Cigna adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

