Expert Ratings For Ciena

11 analysts have shared their evaluations of Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 3 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 3 2 3 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Ciena, presenting an average target of $62.36, a high estimate of $68.00, and a low estimate of $46.00. Marking an increase of 12.02%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $55.67.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Ciena. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Meta Marshall Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $63.00 $60.00 Samik Chatterjee JP Morgan Announces Neutral $65.00 - Jim Suva Citigroup Raises Buy $68.00 $44.00 Tal Liani B of A Securities Announces Neutral $59.00 - Mike Genovese Rosenblatt Raises Neutral $60.00 $54.00 Tim Long Barclays Raises Overweight $67.00 $55.00 Ryan Koontz Needham Maintains Buy $65.00 $65.00 Meta Marshall Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $60.00 $55.00 Tim Savageaux Northland Capital Markets Maintains Market Perform $46.00 $46.00 Ruben Roy Stifel Raises Buy $68.00 $62.00 Ryan Koontz Needham Raises Buy $65.00 $60.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Ciena. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Ciena compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Ciena's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Ciena's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

About Ciena

Ciena Corp is a network and technology company. It provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks. It serves various industries such as communication services providers, web-scale providers, cable operators, government, and large enterprises world-wide. The business activities function through Networking Platforms; Platform Software and Services; Blue Planet Automation Software, and Global Services segments. Geographically, its presence is seen in the markets of the United States, Canada, the Caribbean, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and India. The maximum revenue is generated from Americas.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Ciena

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Ciena's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 31 July, 2024, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -11.76%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Ciena's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 1.51%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Ciena's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 0.49% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Ciena's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 0.25%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Ciena's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.55, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

