Expert Ratings For Cibus

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 4 analysts have published ratings on Cibus (NASDAQ:CBUS) in the last three months.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 0 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $22.0, with a high estimate of $25.00 and a low estimate of $20.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 2.33% from the previous average price target of $21.50.

The standing of Cibus among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Austin Moeller Canaccord Genuity Lowers Buy $20.00 $21.00 Austin Moeller Canaccord Genuity Lowers Buy $21.00 $22.00 Matthew Venezia Alliance Global Partners Announces Buy $25.00 - Austin Moeller Canaccord Genuity Announces Buy $22.00 -

All You Need to Know About Cibus

Cibus Inc is a biotechnology company. The company develops and commercializes a proprietary gene-editing technology, Rapid Trait Development System that integrates crop specific cell biology platforms with a series of gene editing technologies. The company's primary business is the development of plant traits that help address specific productivity or yield challenges in farming such as traits addressing plant agronomy, disease, insects, weeds, nutrient-use, or the climate.

Cibus: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Highlights: Above the industry average, the company's market capitalization signifies a significant scale, indicating strong confidence and market prominence.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Cibus showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 325.38% as of 30 June, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Cibus's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of -3398.33%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Cibus's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -10.38%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Cibus's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of -5.24%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Cibus's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.14, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

