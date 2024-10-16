Expert Ratings For Chord Energy

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD) has been analyzed by 12 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 6 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 4 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 1 0 0 3M Ago 2 1 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Chord Energy and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $191.75, accompanied by a high estimate of $223.00 and a low estimate of $160.00. A negative shift in sentiment is evident as analysts have decreased the average price target by 8.25%.

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Chord Energy. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Josh Silverstein UBS Announces Buy $168.00 - Mark Lear Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $211.00 $206.00 Phillip Jungwirth BMO Capital Lowers Outperform $175.00 $205.00 Hanwen Chang Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $185.00 $200.00 Neal Dingmann Truist Securities Lowers Buy $185.00 $223.00 Scott Hanold RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $200.00 $200.00 Lloyd Byrne Jefferies Announces Hold $160.00 - Scott Hanold RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $200.00 $200.00 Noah Hungness B of A Securities Raises Buy $208.00 $201.00 Mark Lear Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $206.00 $234.00 Paul Diamond Citigroup Lowers Buy $180.00 $195.00 Neal Dingmann Truist Securities Lowers Buy $223.00 $226.00

Chord Energy Corp is an independent exploration and production company. The company acquires, exploits, develops, and explores crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin.

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Chord Energy's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 38.22%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Energy sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Chord Energy's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 16.84% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Chord Energy's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 3.05%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Chord Energy's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 2.11% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Chord Energy's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.14, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

