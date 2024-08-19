Expert Ratings For Centene

Across the recent three months, 17 analysts have shared their insights on Centene (NYSE:CNC), expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 7 6 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 4 3 0 0 2M Ago 2 1 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 2 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $86.47, a high estimate of $110.00, and a low estimate of $69.00. Highlighting a 3.11% decrease, the current average has fallen from the previous average price target of $89.25.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Centene is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Sarah James Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $90.00 $90.00 Scott Fidel Stephens & Co. Maintains Equal-Weight $78.00 $78.00 Stephen Baxter Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $93.00 $81.00 George Hill Deutsche Bank Raises Hold $87.00 $82.00 Gary Taylor TD Cowen Raises Buy $89.00 $80.00 Michael Wiederhorn Oppenheimer Lowers Outperform $95.00 $110.00 Gary Taylor TD Cowen Lowers Buy $80.00 $91.00 David Windley Jefferies Lowers Hold $69.00 $83.00 Sarah James Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $90.00 $90.00 Stephen Baxter Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $81.00 $93.00 Ryan MacDonald Truist Securities Lowers Buy $89.00 $92.00 David Windley Jefferies Lowers Buy $83.00 $90.00 Calvin Sternick JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $80.00 $85.00 Michael Wiederhorn Oppenheimer Maintains Outperform $110.00 $110.00 Sarah James Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $90.00 $90.00 Scott Fidel Stephens & Co. Maintains Equal-Weight $83.00 $83.00 Michael Ha Baird Announces Neutral $83.00 -

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Centene. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Centene compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Centene's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Centene's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Centene

Centene is a managed-care organization focused on government-sponsored healthcare plans, including Medicaid, Medicare, and the individual exchanges. Centene served 24 million medical members as of June 2023, mostly in Medicaid (67% of membership), the individual exchanges (14%), and Medicare Advantage (6%) plans. The company also serves traditional Medicare users with its Medicare Part D pharmaceutical program.

Financial Milestones: Centene's Journey

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Centene's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 5.92%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Health Care sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 2.88%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Centene's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 4.22%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Centene's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.38%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Centene's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 0.64. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

