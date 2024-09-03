Expert Ratings For Caribou Biosciences

Ratings for Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU) were provided by 4 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 1 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Caribou Biosciences, presenting an average target of $10.25, a high estimate of $14.00, and a low estimate of $9.00. This current average has not changed from the previous average price target.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Caribou Biosciences. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Robert Burns HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $9.00 $9.00 Robert Burns HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $9.00 $9.00 Luca Issi RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $14.00 $14.00 Robert Burns HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $9.00 $9.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Caribou Biosciences. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Caribou Biosciences compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Caribou Biosciences's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Caribou Biosciences's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Caribou Biosciences

Caribou Biosciences Inc is a clinical-stage Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR) biopharmaceutical company dedicated to transforming the lives of patients with devastating diseases by applying its novel CRISPR platform, CRISPR hybrid RNA-DNA (chRDNA), toward the development of next-generation, genome-edited cell therapies. The company operates and manage business as one reportable operating segment, which is the business of developing a pipeline of allogeneic CAR-T and CAR-NK cell therapies.

Caribou Biosciences: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Caribou Biosciences's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 30 June, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -7.75% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Health Care sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Caribou Biosciences's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -1088.25%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Caribou Biosciences's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -11.53%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Caribou Biosciences's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -9.67%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, Caribou Biosciences adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

